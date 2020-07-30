Advertisement

Local professor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one vaccine for COVID-19 going into its final stages of testing at Moderna, just how effective can a vaccine be?

Dr. Sahsa Showsh, a Biology Professor at UW- Eau Claire says a possible COVID-19 vaccine will work much like other vaccines such as the flu vaccine.

The vaccine will be developed using T-cells and B-cells that help build immunity, but if the virus changes, a vaccine would be less effective.

He says once there is a vaccine, it is vital as many people as possible get it so herd immunity can develop.

“In this case the vaccines will work but if we don’t get enough people vaccinated, we’re not going to achieve that herd immunity and this virus is never going to go away,” Showsh says.

He says to achieve herd immunity, at least 90% of the people in the United states would need to be vaccinated.

Showsh also says while the vaccine process is moving quickly, manufacturers are making sure the vaccine is safe to get.

“These drug trials and these vaccine trials go through the same efforts,” he says. “They increase the number of people who are tested they look at the efficacy, side effects, and so forth so the drug is going to be safe, but it has been rushed in reviews by the FDA,”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court, mask mandate could swing back to Gov. Evers’ favor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Governor Tony Evers says the State Supreme Court has limited his ability to respond to the crisis.

News

Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

News

Four health departments ask Valley Conference schools to delay sports, other co-curricular activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Reece Van Haaften
In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

News

Verso Mill set to halt production as potential buyer brings hope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
We're learning more about the potential future of the Verso Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids and the effort to save hundreds of jobs.

News

School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Updated: 3 hours ago
School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Latest News

News

Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

News

Wausau popcorn man puts business up for sale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.

News

UPDATE: Wood County teen found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Authorities are searching for 17 year-old Elizabeth Benson.

News

City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

Updated: 4 hours ago
City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

News

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August, with best viewing just before sunrise each morning.

News

Wausau will require face masks for city employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
All City of Wausau employees will now be required to wear faces masks inside public spaces in city buildings beginning August 3.