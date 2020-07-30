Advertisement

Gov. Evers issues executive order declaring public health emergency and requiring face coverings statewide

(Gray News)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and will expire on September 28, 2020, or by a subsequent superseding order. Executive Order #82 declaring a public health emergency is available here and Emergency Order #1 requiring face coverings statewide is available here. 

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do.”

Wisconsin is seeing new and significant community spread and increase in cases of COVID-19 which requires that we declare a new public health emergency and require face coverings. Wisconsin has experienced a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the entire state, with 61 of 72 counties (84 percent) representing 96 percent of the state’s population experiencing high COVID-19 activity. All regions of Wisconsin have high COVID-19 activity levels. This is a dramatic increase from where Wisconsin was in June when only 19 of 72 counties (26%) were experiencing high COVID-19 activity.  

The average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has drastically increased throughout July, with an average of 556 new cases each day between July 1-7, an average of 764 new cases each day between July 8-14 (a 37% increase from the previous week), an average of 890 new cases each day between July 15-21 (a 16% increase from the previous week), and an average of 938 new cases each day between July 22-26 (a 5% increase from the previous week).

Under this order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible. The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming. Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement. A frequently asked questions (FAQ) document is available here.

“The data is what drives our decisions, and that data tells us we have significant community spread in Wisconsin and need to take statewide action,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Community spread means that any interaction out in the community can mean exposure, and because people can spread COVID-19 without symptoms or even knowing they are sick, we need to take universal precautions in order for wearing face coverings to be effective.” As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the medical and scientific community continues to learn more about the virus, including how to best prevent its transmission. Recent scientific studies show that wearing face coverings is very effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. “Staying home, limiting interactions, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands thoroughly are still the most effective ways to stop the spread,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s Chief Medical Officer and the State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. “But we learn something new about this virus every day. A growing number of scientific studies tell us that face coverings, when used correctly and consistently by a large percentage of the community, are extremely effective for preventing the spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great end to the week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mainly dry with comfortable temperatures ending July.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

News

UW-Madison fined $74,000 over animal research

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was fined $74,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 28 violations of federal animal research treatment standards.

News

Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump on election delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leaders broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated possibly delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Latest News

News

Wausau mom helps families tackle the virtual school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Kohli posted on Facebook earlier in the week offering her help to parents. Now Kohli is set to help three different families, working with kids in kindergarten to fourth grade on their school work.

National

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Southern California

Updated: 5 hours ago
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook Southern California on Thursday morning.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, July 30, 2020.

News

Keeping voters safe amid the pandemic and the possibility of drive-thru voting

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Stevens Point's back to school plan

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Schools plan for fluctuating expenses in an uncertain school year as state cuts loom

Updated: 15 hours ago
Whether a school district ops for virtual or in-person learning this fall, schools are adjusting to a range of abnormal and fluctuating expenses in the COVID-19 era. A likely budget repair package is almost certain to include cuts to K-12 education at a state level, the single biggest source of revenue for Wisconsin schools.