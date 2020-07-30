Four county health departments ask Valley Conference schools to delay sports, other co-curricular activities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

“In light of the increased risks posed in introducing co-curricular activities while reopening schools, we are recommending schools pause and wait in determining what co-curricular activities can be done safely given the level of COVID-19 activity in their community,” the letter read in part, citing music, sports, drama and other activities. “We advise school districts to successfully accomplish in-person education for four weeks without co-curricular activities.”

The letter, dated July 27th and provided to NewsChannel 7 by a viewer, cites high COVID-19 activity level in each of the counties represented. The letter was addressed to the superintendents of D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Merrill, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids school districts, which include teams in the Valley Football Association.

“The first month of schools being reopened will inform us whether measures of physically distancing, cohorting kids, face mask usage, and cleaning will control the spread of this virus,” the letter read.

Wausau School District is the only district of those cited that is planning an all-virtual school opening for the first month, with the other districts that have finalized their plans opting for hybrid and in-person returns in some form.

When reached for comment, Wausau superintendent Keith Hilts noted he wasn’t comfortable discussing their sports plan at this time, as they are currently undecided on athletics. Other superintendents had not yet responded to requests for interviews.

Last week, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to delay low-risk fall sports practice until August 17, and high-risk sports, like football and volleyball, until September 7. The county recommendations in the letter ask for a delay for at least a month following the beginning of school opening, which could push the start of sports further into October.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.