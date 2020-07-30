First Alert Weather: Great end to the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Very nice conditions persist around the area today with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. It will feel comfortable outside with dew points also remaining in the low to mid 50s. For much of this week, we have seen a small chance for a shower here and there, and today that chance is still alive, but not very robust. There is only around a 10% chance to see a shower move through this afternoon. If you do see one, it will likely be one of those days where you can see sunshine around you while it is lightly raining for a few minutes. There is also a good potential that the showers may not reach the ground with how dry it will be outside overall.

Tomorrow we will see slightly warmer temps as low 80s make a comeback. It will not be much of a jump from what we have seen, so it will be barely noticeable.

The next rain chance looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Many models are keeping us dry throughout most of this time period with only a few scattered showers or a weaker thunderstorm. What this will do, is cool down our temperatures for the following days. Next week will likely start off in the low to mid 70s throughout the area. With sunshine however, it should make for an even nicer stretch of days to start next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.