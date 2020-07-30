Advertisement

Drive-thru voting in Wausau a possibility for November election

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With early, in-person voting officially underway in Wisconsin for the August Partisan Primary Election, Madison and Eau Claire have implemented a drive-thru option for voters still wishing to cast their ballot in person.

“We feel the system works and that it will keep our voters safe,” said Carrie Reipl, Clerk for the City of Eau Claire.

While Wausau isn’t offering the option for August’s election, City Clerk Leslie Kremer said she is monitoring the situation in Eau Claire and Madison, with plans to contact both clerks to determine what needs to be done to be successful.

“We want to know what worked well; what didn’t work well,” said Kremer. “To see if that could be something that we could implement.”

Those wishing to vote at the polls on election day would still have the option to do so.

In addition to her plans to contact the two cities, Kremer says she has already reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for guidance as to rules that need to be in place to offer drive-thru voting.

For the curbside option, voters are handed a clipboard with your ballot, a pen and a glue stick to close the envelope. Once a ballot is cast, all items used are wiped down and sanitized before the next voter.

“That is different than curbside voting,” explained Kremer. “Curbside voting is something that we currently have in the city of Wausau and that’s always been and still is available for voters.”

Curbside voting will continue to be available for voters regardless of if a drive-thru voting option is implemented or not.

A voter can request the curbside option if they have a medical condition that doesn’t allow them to enter a polling place, or if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.

While the drive-thru voting decision remains to be seen, Kremer explained other precautions that are in place to help voters feel safe when they head to cast their vote.

“For early voting we have someone on staff cleaning between voters all the time. We do encourage masks but we are not able to require masks for voters,” Kremer said. “At the polling locations we have the sneeze guards, the extra people cleaning, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. All of those kinds of precautions.”

Those wishing to participate in early, in-person voting for the August election are able to do so until Friday, August 7.

The last day that absentee ballots for the August election can be sent out is Thursday, August 6.

Those wishing to drop off absentee ballots are able to do so in the payment drop box located in front of Wausau City Hall. A voter drop off box is expected to be installed by next week.

Schools plan for fluctuating expenses in an uncertain school year as state cuts loom

Whether a school district ops for virtual or in-person learning this fall, schools are adjusting to a range of abnormal and fluctuating expenses in the COVID-19 era. A likely budget repair package is almost certain to include cuts to K-12 education at a state level, the single biggest source of revenue for Wisconsin schools.

Supreme Court, mask mandate could swing back to Gov. Evers’ favor

By WSAW Staff
Governor Tony Evers says the State Supreme Court has limited his ability to respond to the crisis.

By Associated Press
A Wisconsin appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

Four health departments ask Valley Conference schools to delay sports, other co-curricular activities

By Naomi Kowles and Reece Van Haaften
In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

Verso Mill set to halt production as potential buyer brings hope

By Stella Porter
We're learning more about the potential future of the Verso Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids and the effort to save hundreds of jobs.

By Tony Langfellow
After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.