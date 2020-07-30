Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

The chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is extending premium pay for its employees through the end of the year.

The wages are 15% above ordinary pay, according to the chain.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said company CEO Ed Stack. “We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

The company had already announced it would follow other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s and close all stores on Thanksgiving.

In previous years, it was open limited hours on the holiday.

In April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees. The company provided an employee benefits package while its workers were laid off.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide mask mandate begins Saturday

Updated: moments ago

National

Vanessa Guillen supporters rally in Washington

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as 2nd US virus surge hits plateau

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National Politics

Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

News

Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State elections officials say they’re making headway on streamlining absentee ballot tracking by using so-called intelligent bar codes, after a crush of complaints from voters who never received ballots in this spring’s election.

Latest News

National Politics

Obama at John Lewis funeral: Federal gov't using tear gas on peaceful demonstrators

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|

State

State Senator Steve Nass calls legislature to end statewide mask mandate: “Illegal and unnecessary”

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Wisconsin state senator is calling the Wisconsin legislature to hold a special session to end Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, calling it an “illegal and unnecessary emergency declaration.”

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National Politics

Portland prepares for US agents to step back from protests

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.