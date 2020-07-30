Advertisement

Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney

Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney
Court upholds ruling against former Dassey attorney(Post-Crescent)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that the former attorney for a man whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” violated a harassment restraining order against him.

The restraining order against Len Kachinsky was issued in 2018 when he was a municipal court judge in the village of Fox Crossing. Kachinsky previously served as an attorney for Brendan Dassey, who was convicted along with his uncle of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005. The case was featured in the “Making a Murderer” series.

The municipal court manager who worked with Kachinsky received the restraining order after successfully arguing that Kachinsky had made her life a “living nightmare.” She said that Kachinsky harassed her and retaliated against her when she tried to take their relationship from a friendship to one that was solely professional.

Less than a month after the restraining order was issued, Kachinsky hung a poster a few feet from the court manager’s desk displaying a portion of the town’s personnel manual related to sexual harassment. The word “sexual” was highlighted each time it appeared.

The court manager alerted police that she believed Kachinsky violated the restraining order. Kachinsky was questioned and released by police on July 3, 2018, the same day that the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order suspending him as a municipal court judge until 2021 because of the harassment charge.

Kachinsky, 67, was subsequently charged with stalking and two counts of violating the restraining order. He also sent the court manager two emails in April 2019, resulting in another charge of violating the restraining order.

The stalking charge was dismissed, but Kachinsky was found guilty by a Winnebago County jury of violating the restraining order. He was sentenced to a year of probation, along with a six-month jail sentence that was stayed. He was also ordered not to enter the Fox Crossing municipal building and not to post on social media.

Kachinsky appealed, arguing in part that the restrictions placed on him were unconstitutional. The 2nd District Court of Appeals found that the lower court was reasonable in the ruling against him and the restrictions placed on him to prevent contact with his former co-worker.

Kachinsky did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four county health departments ask Valley Conference schools to delay sports, other co-curricular activities

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Reece Van Haaften
In a letter signed by the health officers of the Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Health Departments, health officials are asking the superintendents of the Wisconsin Valley Conference school districts to delay co-curricular activities, including sports, for at least a month after opening.

News

Verso Mill set to halt production as potential buyer brings hope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
We're learning more about the potential future of the Verso Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids and the effort to save hundreds of jobs.

News

School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Updated: 2 hours ago
School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

News

Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Updated: 2 hours ago
Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Latest News

News

Wausau popcorn man puts business up for sale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.

News

UPDATE: Wood County teen found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Authorities are searching for 17 year-old Elizabeth Benson.

News

City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

Updated: 3 hours ago
City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

News

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August, with best viewing just before sunrise each morning.

News

Wausau will require face masks for city employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
All City of Wausau employees will now be required to wear faces masks inside public spaces in city buildings beginning August 3.

News

DEEP BENCH: Creating a stress-free home environment

Updated: 3 hours ago