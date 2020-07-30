Advertisement

1 person in custody after police search Wood County property

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after police searched a property in rural Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker says his department executed a search warrant at a property on Patton Drive in the Town of Rock Thursday. The warrant was related to a case involving missing Marshfield man Zachary Vasa. Vasa was reported missing June 13.

According to Sheriff Becker, cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property. One person was arrested and could face drug-related charges as well as hiding a corpse. Becker says no body has been found. The investigation is ongoing. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting with the investigation.

Newschannel 7 has a reporter at the scene and will continue to update this story as more details become available.

