Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing teen

Missing Person<br />MGN Online: Image Id: 181060 (8/24/2012)(KALB)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing girl.

17 year-old Elizabeth Benson was last seen in the Town of Grand Rapids, near Lake Wazeecha.

She’s described as white, 5′3 and approximately 115 pounds with black hair. Benson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that says ‘Polaroid’ on it.

It’s believed she was possibly heading to the Milwaukee area, with two multi-colored duffel bags and has her pet rat with her.

If you have any information, please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

