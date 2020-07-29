WAVE now enrolling for virtual family-based K-5 education

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Wausau Area Virtual Education will now offer virtual charter schooling for k-5 students.

This change not only brings a new age group to the school but a new teaching model unlike anything seen in the area. While a brick and mortar school would have specific classroom teachers for specific grades, WAVE will be offering classroom teachers centered on families grouping all the younger kids in the household into one class for the school day.

“Our goal is to really make it relationship heavy, where the teacher is forming relationships with families, and if there are siblings enrolled together in k5 WAVE they will have the same teacher so that that relationship and grow and really be the foundation for all of the learning that happens,” Jenny Seymour the Principal of WAVE said.

In the past, the virtual charter school has only tailored to 6-12 education, but decided now was the time to open up virtual schooling for all age groups. While it was something they had planned doing in the future, the pandemic sped up the process.

The pandemic also increased WAVE’s enrollment numbers that were steadily growing before the coronavirus changed schooling.

WAVE is still accepting enrollment for the fall, but the deadline is Friday, July 31st.

While some schools will be virtual in the fall, wave if for students that thrive off of online learning and need something different than your regular 8:00-3:00 school day.

“WAVE is a virtual school. So we will have access to a curriculum that is designed to be delivered virtually. That doesn’t mean that what is happening in those other classrooms won’t be fantastic and going above and beyond to meet the needs of students. But you asked what the difference is. That is one difference,” Seymour said.

Due to the resources of teachers in Wausau and across the state. There is so cap for the number of students that can join. Once they have their numbers for the fall the will staff appropriately.

