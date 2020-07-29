Wausau woman sentenced for stealing over $700,000 from Stevens Point company

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Kristin Lapree of Wausau will spend 8 years in prison for stealing over $700,000 from Rettler Corporation in Stevens Point.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske, Jr., announced the sentencing Wednesday.

The defendant plead guilty on February 21, 2020 to four felony counts of Theft From a Business over $100,000 a class F felony, Forgery a class H Felony, Fraudulent Writings by a Corporate Officer a class H felony, and Identity Theft for Financial Gain, a Class H Felony.

Lapree was convicted of stealing over $700,000 dollars from Rettler Corporation in Stevens Point while she worked there as the book keeper.

The defendant since December of 2012 forged the Chief Executive Officer’s signature, wrote payroll checks to herself to increase her pay, used the company checking account to pay over $200,000 in personal credit card bills, created a stamp of the CEOs signature to fraudulently sign forged checks and used company money to rent a $3000 per month home on a golf course, and bought many personal items at Retler’s expense like Louis Vuitton Bags, Nigbur fine furniture for her home as well as her two adult children and purchased plane tickets all with company funds.

The defendant secretly kept her crimes a hidden from her family, work colleagues and friends to maintain a lifestyle she had gotten used to before she was divorced in 2012.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.