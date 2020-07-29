Advertisement

Wausau will require face masks for city employees

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All City of Wausau employees will now be required to wear faces masks inside public spaces in city buildings beginning August 3.

All city employees working in a public space, not behind protective barriers, or working within six feet of another person for 15 minutes or more while inside a city facility will be required to wear a face covering. Those spaces include public hallways, the council chamber, public meeting rooms, and public restrooms.

A press release from the city states, “According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, COVID-19 activity in Marathon County is high. Cases have tripled over the last month alone. It’s past time those of us who serve the public take the lead on protecting each other and our community.”

All city employees will be issued reusable cotton masks along with instructions on how to care for them. Employees may also wear their own cloth face masks, disposable 3ply or KN95 masks. The policy does not require face coverings for workers who are alone in their offices, behind protective barriers, those performing tasks outdoors, or work in vehicles alone.

