Wausau popcorn man puts business up for sale

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The end of an era is coming for a long-time business owner in downtown Wausau.

After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.

“I’m 75-years-old and I think it’s time for me to retire and do a few other things,” Winter said. “As you get to be 75-years-old, you like to golf a little bit more and fish a little bit more.”

Winter put the ‘for sale’ sign up July 1. The City of Wausau has had a popcorn wagon since 1947, but in the early 1990s the city didn’t have one for several years until Winter set up shop in 1996.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has also played a part in him wanting to sell his business, and Winter said when it happens, it will be hard for him because he loves meeting new people.

“It’s been really good for Wausau,” he said. “I’ve got a gift to gab and it’s nice to talk with people.”

Customers of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon are also sad to see the ‘for sale’ sign up.

"I'm a little sad, it's been a part of the Wausau community for many many years, so it would really be sad to see him go," Sheila Demeyer said.

“His popcorn is the best,” Demeyer’s daughter, Izzy said.

Chip’s Popcorn Wagon was originally at 5th and McIndoe, down the street from its current location on 3rd and Scott Streets.

Winter also operated another wagon for seven years in Boulder Junction until Sept. 2019, when he sold it because he wanted to cut back on driving to and from the stand to operate it and refill supplies.

Since the Popcorn Man has been in Wausau his whole life, he doesn't want the wagon to leave the city either.

"A number of people ask me if it's going to leave this location and I just tell them I hope not," Winter said.

Winter plans to keep the business going until he can find a buyer for it. So for now, customers can still swing by to enjoy some of his famous popcorn.

