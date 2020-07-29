Advertisement

Wausau parents frustrated with vote for virtual learning

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many parents of children enrolled in the Wausau School District are expressing their frustrations and concerns with the school board’s decision to conduct exclusively virtual classes for fall 2020.

The school board voted 6-3 Monday night to start school completely online.

"We would have preferred full time back to school, or at least some I guess," concerned parent Amanda Lind said. "I know my husband and I were hoping that it would be at least some in school [classes] because our daughter is in kindergarten, so we just feel like that age is a lot better hands-on learning rather than virtual."

Many families are worried that students won't receive a proper education online because of less ability to communicate effectively with their teachers.

Other parents are concerned their kids will miss out on social interactions and the importance of building relationships.

“Kids need to go to school for many reasons, but the biggest being their own well-being and proper education,” Jamie Hoover commented on a NewsChannel 7 Facebook Post.

Another concern parents have is student access to technology, particularly in a county that has occasional patchy broadband internet and cell phone service.

“The schools are all capable of handling virtual learning but what about rural households,” Lori Juedes wrote in an email to NewsChannel 7. “We had some issues with connectivity at times due to 4 of us having video meetings at once… we don’t have many options for internet that can handle the usage of 4 users full time.”

Lind said she plans to try and hang out with other families and children in various locations to give their children a form of social interaction while learning from home, among other activities.

"We are already planning with neighbors to meet at parks and things to help with that and also we'll probably be more involved with church," she said.

The school district sent out an email to parents explaining the decision which said the board plans to meet each month to evaluate the situation as it progresses and they plan to explain other details as time goes on.

“The Wausau school board voted last night to start the school year in a virtual setting. That will be re-evaluated every month,” Coordinator of Communications and Marketing Diana White said in an email to NewsChannel 7. “They’ll decide if we stay in that format or if we change to a different one… communication will be constant and ongoing as we get closer to the school year.”

However, Lind said after finishing off the spring virtually, she said it’s not going to be easy going forward and she may even be looking at other options for schooling outside of the Wausau School District.

“The virtual was very challenging and just switching mid school to switch totally was pretty challenging,” she said.

The Wausau School District wants families to know that they believe their decision is the safest and best way to go moving forward for everyone during the pandemic.

