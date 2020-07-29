Tomahawk Fall Ride downtown events canceled

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk Main Street has canceled the downtown portion of the annual Tomahawk Fall Ride.

In a Facebook post, Tomahawk Main Street board of directors said, “The uncertainties of COVID-19 weighed heavy on the decision.”

“The decision did not come easy, and TMS will continue to offer support to the businesses that are moving forward with their own events, which many of then are.”

The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced in early June they were withdrawing from the annual event. The Tomahawk Fall Ride was scheduled for September 17 through September 20.

An importance notice from the Board of Directors on the Downtown portion of Fall Ride. Posted by Tomahawk Main Street Inc. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

