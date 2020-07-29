Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain en route to US

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains are hitting the eastern Caribbean due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico and other islands.

The system is expected to develop into a tropical storm and unleash flooding and landslides. Forecasters warn Puerto Rico and other islands to prepare for the possibility of dangerous heavy rains and strong winds.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday the storm is expected to move over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then brush the northern shores of Hispaniola the following day while on a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

Here are the Key Messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine early on Wednesday morning. The full forecast is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/A5fWlrUnhC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 29, 2020

