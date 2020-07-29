Advertisement

Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain en route to US

The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.(NHC)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Heavy rains are hitting the eastern Caribbean due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico and other islands.

The system is expected to develop into a tropical storm and unleash flooding and landslides. Forecasters warn Puerto Rico and other islands to prepare for the possibility of dangerous heavy rains and strong winds.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday the storm is expected to move over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then brush the northern shores of Hispaniola the following day while on a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

