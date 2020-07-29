Stevens Point School District announces plans for fall

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area Public School District has announced its reopening plans for the upcoming school year.

Details of the plan include:

4K students attending in-person classes will follow a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday attendance schedule to align with the elementary and secondary schedules.

K- 6 students attending in-person classes will begin the year in a traditional learning model with 4 days/week of in-person attendance (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) and E-Learning on Wednesday.

7-12 students attending in-person classes will begin the year in a blended learning model attending school with their assigned cohort (Students last name A-L attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, E-learning classes Thursday, Friday; Students last name M-Z attend E-Learning classes Monday, Tuesday and in-person classes Thursday, Friday; All students attend E-Learning classes on Wednesday).

Families preferring a full-time E-Learning option are being asked to inform the district that they will not be attending classes in-person.

In addition, face coverings will be required on buses and in school. The district will also be implementing a gradual start to the school year. “In-person classroom learning was shut down abruptly almost four months ago,” said Craig Gerlach, superintendent. “We need time to reboard our staff, to allow them time to prepare classrooms, prepare lessons, and also to reboard our students. We want to give students transitioning to new schools time to learn where their lockers and lunchrooms as we all re-acclimate to the school environment.”

Gerlach acknowledged that there will be many questions to answer as the district works to prepare for a start of school unlike any he has seen in his 35 years in education. “We really feel it is important to provide learning opportunities in the safest environment we can provide while also valuing and allowing for family and student choice. We know some students and families are not ready to come back to the classroom, and we know some students and families are very ready to come back to the classroom. This plan allows us to continue to provide all students with the exceptional level of education our community expects and appreciates.”

More detailed information is available at the District’s website www.PointSchools.net/InThisTogether

