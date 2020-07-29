Advertisement

Stevens Point man arrested for 6th OWI offense

A Stevens Point man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his sixth OWI offense.
A Stevens Point man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his sixth OWI offense.(WIFR)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for his sixth OWI offense.

According to a news release, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper got a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 near State Highway 10 in Portage County at 5:11 p.m.

The trooper found the vehicles in a nearby parking lot and said they could smell an intoxicant coming from one of the vehicles.

The driver, identified at Bernard Thompson, 52, was given a field sobriety test and arrested for operating under the influence 6th offense.

Thompson was charged with several other traffic violations, including operating after revocation, as was released to Portage County Jail staff.

