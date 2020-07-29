Stevens Point band prepares for virtual concert

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point band scorched waves started as a high school rock band. But even after four of the five members graduated, they decided to stick together.

“We knew this was going to be the coolest thing ever, and why would we want to end it if was going good,” Scorched Waves bass player Alice Vuorinen said.

The band picked up momentum at the beginning of the year, even having some paid shows. But everything came to a screeching halt with COVID-19.

“This year, too, was supposed to be pretty busy, but stuff happens and Coronavirus is taking over the world,” guitarist Tyler Armstrong added.

Scorched Waves took a break from playing for almost three moths since of the bands’ family members are in the at-risk group. But with safety precautions in place, they have resumed practice.

“We have more of an understanding on how we can prevent all of us from getting infected and spreading it throughout the group,” drummer Damian Kessler explained.

The band is preparing for the “Eken Parked Festival” on August 15. The festival is usually in Madison, but this year it’s virtual.

“They decided to do a smaller live stream concert, and only two of the band from the festival are going to be in the live stream concert and they picked us as one of them,” Armstrong said.

The group is excited for live shows to start some time in the future, but for now they’ll settle for being safe.

“There are ways we can have live music and be safe at the same time, obviously some different regulations than before will have to be present,” Armstrong added.

For a link to the show on August 15, click here.

