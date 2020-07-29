Pet Project: Meet Oscar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Oscar is a 2-year-old Siamese mix male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is affectionate and loves to be around people, snuggle and be petted.

For more information on Oscar, or any other animals available for adoption at the Humane Society visit www.catsndogs.org or call 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment time to meet one.

