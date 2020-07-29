’My guardian angel’: Mother meets man who pulled her son from burning car

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/CNN) – In an emotional moment between strangers, a Missouri woman thanked the man she calls her “guardian angel” after he saved her son from a burning car.

The heroic rescue was caught on camera.

Antonio Morgan hopped out of his vehicle to help the person inside a burning car on Interstate 70, not letting the explosions under the burning hood stop him.

“Just immediately rushed into what I know, trying to get him up out the car as fast as I can,” Morgan said.

Morgan struggled to help the man he’d soon realize was buckled into the driver’s seat.

“I’m pulling, he ain’t coming,” Morgan said. “Then I see the seat belt. The smoke was right there in my face. So, I unhooked his seat belt, pulled him out.”

Another man used a fire extinguisher to help stop the flames.

“Those flames started right after the smoke,” Morgan said. “It started to get hot, it heated up in there.”

Then he felt an explosion under the hood.

Inside the burning vehicle was 23-year-old Kielen Robinson.

“Man, that last pull, I was out of energy, I was rushing,” Morgan said. “My adrenaline was rushing, man.”

Morgan managed to finally pull out Robinson.

Kim Johnson, Robinson’s mother, would get a call and see the video 15 minutes later.

“When I’d seen the video, I just broke out in tears, and just … emotions, so many emotions,” Johnson said.

She, along with her sister Christy Johnson, would meet Morgan about two hours later.

“My guardian angel saved my baby,” Kim Johnson said. “This man, hallelujah, thank you Jesus.”

Morgan’s 14-year-old son Antonio Morgan II recorded the video of his father saving Robinson.

"I was proud for my dad, but at the same time, I was thinking if the dude was going to be straight," he said.

Robinson is now recovering. His mother and aunt can’t wait to introduce him to Morgan.

“If it was not for this man being persistent, going back and forth, back and forth, not giving up, my nephew would not be here today,” Christy Johnson said. “So, he is definitely part of our family now.”

Robinson’s family said he is not badly hurt, and that he’s planning to celebrate his 24th birthday on Aug. 10.

