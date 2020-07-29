Advertisement

Merrill man arrested for 6th OWI

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Gregory Cegiekski was arrested on Wednesday, July 29th for his 6th OWI,(Lincoln County Jail)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper arrested a 47-year-old man near Merrill Wednesday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

The media release said around 8:30 a.m. a trooper saw Gregory Cegielski in a disabled vehicle on Highway 64 near Merrill. The trooper said he saw obvious signs of impairment from Cegielski and did an investigation which included a field sobriety test.

Cegielski was arrested for his sixth offense OWI and taken to the Lincoln County Jail following a blood test.

If convicted of felony operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense, Cegielski faces a sentence of up to 10 years in jail, license revocation, or sobriety program.

