Advertisement

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.
Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.

The Roots, who also perform as the house band on the Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.

“We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the group said on Twitter. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group’s 2006 album “Game Theory” and “Rising Down” in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named “Street Assault” and “Unpredictable.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has fostered fear and forced changed in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

News

School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Updated: 26 minutes ago
School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Coronavirus

Some Americans may be suffering from pandemic-related post-traumatic stress symptoms, study says

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

News

Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Latest News

News

Wausau popcorn man puts business up for sale

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.

News

Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing teen

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Authorities are searching for 17 year-old Elizabeth Benson.

News

City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

News

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August, with best viewing just before sunrise each morning.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.