Kwik Trip buys Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain

One Wisconsin-based convenience store chain just purchased another
(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large Wisconsin-based convenience store has snatched up the three dozen Stop-N-Go stores that dot southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Kwik Trip, Inc., announced the move Wednesday, saying it has reached a deal to purchase the assets of the family-owned Madison company. It plans to keep the Stop-n-Go brand for many of the stores, however some of the larger ones will be remodeled and take the corporate name.

“When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip,” Stop-N-Go CEO and Owner Andrew Bowman said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Kwik Trip, which is based in La Crosse, did not release the terms of the deal.

