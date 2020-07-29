First Alert Weather: Wonderful Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We saw a few showers and storms in our southern viewing area yesterday, especially in the afternoon. Those have since cleared out and we will see another day with plentiful sunshine overhead.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon. We still have a chance for a stray shower, but it is much less of a chance than what we saw yesterday. We also do not have a t-storm chance today, if we do see a spotty shower later on, it will likely be brief and on the lighter side of things. Most spots will just stay dry today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The nice weather pattern continues for quite some time, as we look to keep the good times rolling throughout much of the weekend even. Our latest models indicate a chance for a few showers Saturday night, and potentially into Sunday morning. Right now, it does not look like this will bring strong to severe storms, but as the week progresses, we may see a few updates. Nonetheless, that will cool down our temps for Sunday and early next week as low to mid 70s will take over.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.