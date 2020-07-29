Advertisement

Drive-thru absentee voting now available in Eau Claire

The city of Eau Claire is hosting drive-thru voting for the partisan primary.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - Voters don’t have to leave their vehicles to vote in the primary election in Eau Claire.

City officials have set up drive-thru service for absentee voters in the parking lot behind City Hall in order to reduce contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting started Tuesday and will run weekdays through Aug. 7. Wisconsin’s partisan primary is Aug. 11.

City officials say people do not need to arrive in a vehicle to vote in the parking lot, they can also walk up and cast their ballot, the Leader-Telegram reported.

In western Wisconsin, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is facing fellow Democrat Mark Neumann in the primary race to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Two Republicans, Derrick Van Orden and Jessi Ebben, are also on the ballot for that race.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

