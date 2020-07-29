Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While the peak viewing (meteors per hour) occurs Wednesday night (July 28), the meteor shower will continue to remain viewable for the first few weeks of August as the shower activity winds down around August 23, 2020. Meteor showers become viewable to the human eye when Earth crosses the path of comets.

During peak viewing, approximately 10-20 meteors will be viewable, with the best chance of seeing them coming in the early morning hours through early August, after the moonsets for the late night/early morning hours. To view these meteors, look into the southern sky, lower to the horizon and give your eyes time to adjust to seeing in the darker conditions.

In addition to the meteor shower for the end of July, #NASA will be launching a rover to Mars early Thursday morning (July 29) at approximately the same time the meteor shower will be occurring.

The week ahead: This is a big week in space! #NASA launches a rover to Mars (4:50am 7/30), the South Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks (2-4:30am 7/29), & a spectacular view of the five naked-eye planets awaits (4:55 am 7/29).



All good reasons to get up before dawn this week! pic.twitter.com/kyH1y896q1 — All Space Considered at Griffith Observatory (@AllSpaceCnsdrd) July 27, 2020

By mid-August, another more vivid meteor shower, will start to become viewable during the late night hours. The Perseid Meteor Shower will begin to show up and be viewable to the naked eye within the next few weeks, with the peak of that shower coming Tuesday August 11 through Thursday August 13.

