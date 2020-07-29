Advertisement

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Continues into mid-August

Best viewing will be in the early morning hours just before sunrise.
Looking in the southern sky just before daylight, is the best chance to see these showers.
Looking in the southern sky just before daylight, is the best chance to see these showers.(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While the peak viewing (meteors per hour) occurs Wednesday night (July 28), the meteor shower will continue to remain viewable for the first few weeks of August as the shower activity winds down around August 23, 2020.  Meteor showers become viewable to the human eye when Earth crosses the path of comets.

During peak viewing, approximately 10-20 meteors will be viewable, with the best chance of seeing them coming in the early morning hours through early August, after the moonsets for the late night/early morning hours. To view these meteors, look into the southern sky, lower to the horizon and give your eyes time to adjust to seeing in the darker conditions.

In addition to the meteor shower for the end of July, #NASA will be launching a rover to Mars early Thursday morning (July 29) at approximately the same time the meteor shower will be occurring.

By mid-August, another more vivid meteor shower, will start to become viewable during the late night hours.  The Perseid Meteor Shower will begin to show up and be viewable to the naked eye within the next few weeks, with the peak of that shower coming Tuesday August 11 through Thursday August 13.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

Updated: 27 minutes ago
School budgets adjusted to meet needs in uncertain times

News

Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Possible buyer brings hope as Wisconsin Rapids paper mill set to close

News

Wausau popcorn man puts business up for sale

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After 25 years of business in concessions, Chip Winter, the owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon is looking to sell his iconic wagon, but he hopes to keep it in Wausau for future generations.

News

Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing teen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Authorities are searching for 17 year-old Elizabeth Benson.

News

City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
City of Wisconsin Rapids working to support Verso Paper Mill employees as it closes

Latest News

News

Wausau will require face masks for city employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
All City of Wausau employees will now be required to wear faces masks inside public spaces in city buildings beginning August 3.

News

DEEP BENCH: Creating a stress-free home environment

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DEEP BENCH: Protecting yourself from money laundering scams

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WAVE enrollment coming to a close

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

'Popcorn Man' selling popcorn wagon

Updated: 2 hours ago