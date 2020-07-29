Advertisement

American Red Cross asking for plasma donations for those battling COVID-19

By Jesse Horne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Red Cross is asking for donors to contribute convalescent plasma to help patients battling the coronavirus.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The Red Cross has collected and distributed more than 20,000 convalescent plasma products nationwide.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross says antibodies in the plasma could help speed up recovery time for COVID-19 patients.

American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga says, “With the cases of coronavirus continuing to surge, we’re going to need more of this life-saving treatment available for patients in the hospital suffering from this virus. So that’s why we’re really encouraging people, again, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to consider helping others who are suffering from this life-threatening virus right now.”

