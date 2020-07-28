You Know You’re From...Merrill: Cheryl Coyer

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You can usually find Cheryl Coyer in one of two places.

With her furry friends on her hobby farm, “I was an animal lover since I was a kid,” or in her sewing room.

“This is my happy and cry place,” Cheryl said through tears. “So-- many, many tears are in here.”

9 years ago, Cheryl took up quilting, like her sister and mom.

“They both laughed. I never sewed in my life.”

One week later, her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. The first quilt she ever made was for her sister in honor of her fight against breast cancer. The sister won.

Cheryl’s been giving since, to military veterans. Starting with Korean War veteran LeRoy Rice. Cheryl’s dad.

“A lot of people say, why? And I always say why did they fight for us,” said Cheryl.

“When she started making quilts for veterans,” said husband Richard as he started to get choked up, “that’s the greatest honor you can give these guys in the world because they put their life on the line for us.”

Each quilt takes about a month, 70-by-90 inches. Cheryl’s made 32 quilts for veterans. Each of them personalized, no two are the same.

“You’re living their life as you’re making that quilt. And that’s how I get the patterns in my head.”

World War II Navy veteran Norman Skare received a quilt back in December.

“There’s so many people that deserved it so much more than I did,” Skare said more than 7 months ago.

“It was pretty awesome both for us and for dad,” said Ray Skare, Norman’s son.

Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class Skare basked in his quilt of glory, ‘til the day he died. On the 4th of July.

“My siblings let me have it because I was the one who worked with Cheryl and helped arrange the whole process,” Ray said. I’ll be the keeper of the quilt.”

Cheryl’s family always joins her for the presentations. And when it’s deemed safe to continue, the animal lover she is, plans to have Duke along for any veterans with PTSD, after he completes his basic training.

“Seeing different therapy dogs and stuff like that, how calming they are.”

Her therapy is in her sewing room, sewing for veterans who fought for us.

“It all comes from the heart,” Richard said.

“She wanted to do this for these veterans,” said Ray.

“Never paid attention in school with history,” Cheryl said with a smile. “I’m learning a lot.”

Cheryl works with VFW Post 1638 out of Merrill. She submits receipts for materials to them and they reimburse her for that only. She doesn’t accept any payment for her work, and encourages folks to donate to the VFW.

If you’d like to reach out to Cheryl about a quilt made for your veteran, she says you can contact her at home, 715-536-8644.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.