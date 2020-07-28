Wisconsin exceeds 50,000 coronavirus cases, 900 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed a milestone 50,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday and has now recorded more than 900 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus first appeared in our state.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services (DHS) show 50,179 total coronavirus cases and 906 deaths. That’s 762 more positive tests and 13 more deaths since the day before.

Dane, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Milwaukee and Racine counties each reported 1 death. Washington County had 2 deaths and Waukesha County had 5.

The percentage of deaths remained at 1.8% of known cases.

A total 14,424 test results were received in the past 24-hour period. The positive tests were 5.28% of those, a sharp decline from 8.49% Monday and 9.59% the day before. Health officials want to see that percentage back below 3%, which Wisconsin hasn’t seen in over a month as the coronavirus saw a resurgence.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to reach 10,000 cases from its first diagnosed case in Madison on February 5; COVID-19 testing was not as common and test kits were not readily available at first. It took 26 days to reach the next 10,000; 28 days to reach 30,000; and 14 days to reach 40,000.

Days to reach 50,000+ 11 40,000 14 30,000 28 20,000 26 10,000 95

It took 21 days for the death toll to rise by 100 people. That percentage has shown a decline as the virus spreads among younger people who are less likely to suffer life-threatening symptoms but can transmit the disease.

There are 9,873 cases still active, or 20%. That percentage remains unchanged from Monday. The state reports 38,633 patients, or 78.2%, are recovered.

There are 246 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 73 of them hospitalized in the last 24 hours. Eighty-six of them are in intensive care. To date, 9% of people diagnosed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized.

For hospital readiness, The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 20% of medical beds in the state are available, which is a decline from 21% Monday. The DHS reports 316 patients are on mechanical ventilation. That number has been rising, but the state doesn’t specify how many patients on ventilators are being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state has 1,945 ventilators in total, so there is not a risk of falling short.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 64 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 15 cases

Barron - 133 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 19 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,822 cases (+54) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 37 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 13 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 221 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 198 cases (+4)

Clark - 161 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 198 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford – 53 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,904 cases (+34) (35 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 627 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Door - 81 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 96 cases (+4)

Dunn - 95 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 441 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 503 cases (+4) (7 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 57 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 299 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Green - 121 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases

Iowa - 58 cases (+1)

Iron - 67 cases (+5) (1 death)

Jackson - 43 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jefferson - 525 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 112 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,305 cases (+13) (51 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 105 cases (+5) (2 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse - 759 cases (+5) (1 death)

Lafayette - 101 cases (+2)

Langlade - 35 cases (+4) (1 death)

Lincoln - 56 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 257 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 512 cases (+13) (4 deaths)

Marinette - 255 cases (+23) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 66 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 18 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 18,528 cases (+226) (428 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 184 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 149 cases (+6)

Oneida - 70 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 991 cases (+16) (12 deaths)

Ozaukee – 482 cases (+14) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 41 cases (+2)

Pierce - 152 cases (+4)

Polk - 103 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 323 cases (+1)

Price – 19 cases

Racine - 2,984 cases (+33) (73 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 21 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,305 cases (+6) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 309 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 26 cases (+1)

Shawano - 138 cases (+6)

Sheboygan – 505 cases (+22) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 400 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 41 cases

Trempealeau - 277 cases (+15) (1 death)

Vernon - 51 cases (+3)

Vilas - 24 cases (+2)

Walworth – 1,083 cases (+16) (21 deaths)

Washburn - 13 cases (+1)

Washington - 724 cases (+21) (21 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 3,174 cases (+82) (48 deaths) (+5)

Waupaca - 331 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 86 cases (+9)

Winnebago - 970 cases (+10) (16 deaths)

Wood - 176 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases

Delta - 49 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 42 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 58 cases (+2) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 39 cases (+3)

Iron - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 16 cases (+1)

Marquette - 110 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 70 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 2 cases

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

