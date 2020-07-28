Advertisement

Wausau police investigating suspected arson at former Cabaret tavern

The Wausau Police Department is investigating a suspected arson at the former Cabaret tavern building on E. Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, according to a Facebook post.
The Wausau Police Department is investigating a suspected arson at the former Cabaret tavern building on E. Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, according to a Facebook post.(WITN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a suspected arson at the former Cabaret tavern building on E. Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, according to a Facebook post.

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning and resulted in minor damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Max Laporte at (715) 261-7854 or the Marathon County CrimeStoppers at 877-409-8777.

Back in 2016, the tavern building was the site of another suspected arson investigation, which resulted in charges for two individuals.

ARSON INVESTIGATION: At about 4:05 AM Tuesday, July 28, Wausau Police and Fire Departments responded to report of a...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

