Wausau police investigating downtown burglary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a burglary at a downtown jewelry store.

Investigators are looking for two suspects who burglarized JR Brushert Jewelers on the 400 block of N. 3rd street. The incident happened at approximately 4:15 Tuesday morning. The first suspect is male and was wearing black or dark pants, a gray or similar colored hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a baseball cap. The second suspect is female and was wearing black or dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white trim, and a baseball hat.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Det. Nate Stetzer at 715-261-7970 or Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

