Wausau police investigating downtown burglary

Wausau police are looking for 2 suspects in a downtown burglary
Wausau police are looking for 2 suspects in a downtown burglary(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a burglary at a downtown jewelry store.

Investigators are looking for two suspects who burglarized JR Brushert Jewelers on the 400 block of N. 3rd street. The incident happened at approximately 4:15 Tuesday morning. The first suspect is male and was wearing black or dark pants, a gray or similar colored hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a baseball cap. The second suspect is female and was wearing black or dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white trim, and a baseball hat.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Det. Nate Stetzer at 715-261-7970 or Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

The Marathon County board is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process for state maps, prompting a wave of emails both supporting and opposing the issue to county supervisors from the public.

A 23-year-old man charged with two counts of murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The Portage County Fair of Amherst is regrouping yet again after having to cancel their fair for the second year in a row.

