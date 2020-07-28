Advertisement

UWSP reaction to WIAC fall sports cancellation

By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The WIAC is canceling fall sports within the conference for this academic year. that means no football, volleyball, women’s soccer, or men’s and women’s cross country for UW-Stevens Point.

UWSP football head coach Greg Breitbach has been on a football field as a player or coach for 40 years, but that won't happen this fall.

“Well there’s a strong disappointment, especially with the older players,” Breitbach said. “You know we do have some fifth-year guys who were on the verge of graduating and going out and getting a job.”

“And now they’re going to be left with some really tough decisions on whether their career ended with COVID-19, or whether they’re going to be able to come back and find a way to play.”

Recent protocols mandated by the NCAA for COVID-19 testing for high-risk sports became a mountain too tough to climb.

“We needed over 6,500 tests between August 1 and December 31,” said UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth

While that may be financially feasible for some sports, Division-III athletics was not one of them.

“We’re not in the same ballpark with the NFL, with FBS teams,” Breitbach said. “To make that happen just wasn’t realistic in terms of the financial settings.”

College sports have already been cut at all levels because of the economic fallout from COVID.

“The economic impact of this is staggering,” said Duckworth

That possibility exists at UWSP too.

“I anticipate we’ll survive this, but we will likely look a little different,” Duckworth said. “It’s just how deep depends on how long this pandemic holds out, and what it does for our finances honestly.”

So how do you make some good come out of essentially a lost season?

“It’s going to be a test to how we can overcome adversity,” Breitbach said. “Because this is truly adversity, when you get your season taken away in the middle of your college career, that’s adversity.”

The WIAC did leave open the possibility for both girl's golf and tennis to be played in the spring, but that's only because that's when those national championships are held.

Duckworth said the logistics of playing those other canceled sports in the spring, just simply didn’t make sense.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

College

WIAC cancels fall conference games and championships

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Monday that fall sports conference seasons and championships will be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Miami Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Latest News

Sports

Rafters’ Bonner creates mound masterpieces as a pitcher and artist

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are one of the best teams in the Northwoods League this season. One of their shutdown relievers is a big part of that, but he also has a talent you won't see often at a baseball field.

News

Cubs dominate Brewers 9-1 in rubber match

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
The Cubs allowed only 3 hits on Sunday

News

President Donald Trump golfs with Packers legend Brett Favre Saturday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Trump and Favre played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

News

Brewers offense awakens in 8-3 win over Cubs

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
After being shutout in the opener, Milwaukee broke out the bats on Saturday

Mlb

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brewers 3-0

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night.

Auto Racing

Derek Kraus finishes fifth at Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
Stratford native Derek Kraus topped off one of his best races of the year with a fifth place finish. Kraus started the poll in 15th, but worked his way up throughout the race.