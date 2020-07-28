Advertisement

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.
Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.(Source: WGME/CNN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) - The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available Monday.

A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

Merrill woman makes quilts for veterans

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wausau upcoming school year will be all virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WIAC cancels fall sports season

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Merrill tables mask mandate discussions

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

UWSP reaction to WIAC fall sports cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Infield
Pointers athletic director Brad Duckworth said that this was a decision almost a month in the making. They weren't flying blind into it, but now that it's reality, it doesn't make it any easier to deal with.

News

Merrill holds off on mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Merrill holds discussion on mask mandate.

News

Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting for new addition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Marshfield Clinic Health System officials cut the ribbon on their newest hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua, Monday.

News

Survey shows percent of people living above poverty, below cost of living

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
The bi-annual ALICE survey for the United Way shows people living above poverty, but making below the cost of living.

News

You Know You’re From...Merrill: Cheryl Coyer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Cheryl Coyer donates her time and passion to making quilts for veterans.