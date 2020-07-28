Survey shows percent of people living above poverty, below cost of living

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 22% of people who live in Marathon County are not in poverty. But they’re also earning less than the basic cost of living.

That’s the finding of the latest ALICE report. ALICE stands for “asset limited income constrained employed.”

The survey for the United Way is done every two years. This time around, it was taken before Covid-19 struck.

So the economic impact of the pandemic is hitting them hard.

“People that are in this category, they don’t have savings. they don’t have a back up plan, you know they’re just barely making it now. So, is something happens, let’s say you lose your job, or let’s say your car breaks down, or let’s say your child care closed for a while and now you can’t work, you got some real trouble,” says Jeff Sargent, the CEO of the United Way of Marathon County.

The ALICE number is also 22% in Wood and Langlade Counties. It’s 23% in Lincoln County. Portage County is at 19%.

