Advertisement

Survey shows percent of people living above poverty, below cost of living

The number comes from the latest ALICE survey for the United Way.
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 22% of people who live in Marathon County are not in poverty. But they’re also earning less than the basic cost of living.

That’s the finding of the latest ALICE report. ALICE stands for “asset limited income constrained employed.”

The survey for the United Way is done every two years. This time around, it was taken before Covid-19 struck.

So the economic impact of the pandemic is hitting them hard.

“People that are in this category, they don’t have savings. they don’t have a back up plan, you know they’re just barely making it now. So, is something happens, let’s say you lose your job, or let’s say your car breaks down, or let’s say your child care closed for a while and now you can’t work, you got some real trouble,” says Jeff Sargent, the CEO of the United Way of Marathon County.

The ALICE number is also 22% in Wood and Langlade Counties. It’s 23% in Lincoln County. Portage County is at 19%.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Merrill holds off on mask mandate

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Merrill holds discussion on mask mandate.

News

Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting for new addition

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Marshfield Clinic Health System officials cut the ribbon on their newest hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua, Monday.

News

You Know You’re From...Merrill: Cheryl Coyer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Cheryl Coyer donates her time and passion to making quilts for veterans.

Local

North-central Wis. region projects promising job market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
While the availability for jobs in Wisconsin and around the country is uncertain if all of those unemployed needed to find work at the same time, north-central Wisconsin is showing promise for several reasons.

Latest News

News

A dirty mask could mean more germs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Wearing a face mask is the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and knowing how to store your mask is important for your safety.

News

Floods in Lincoln and Langlade counties cause road closures along Highway 64

Updated: 3 hours ago
It was higher than anyone said they had seen before, it shut down roads, and it filled fields of people’s homes. Floods along Highway 64 caused the road to be shut down. 3-7 inches of rain Sunday Morning plus additional rain from over the weekend resulted in the high waters.

News

The fight for independence, 30 years after the ADA became law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
People with disabilities say there is still work to be done to achieve independence, 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

News

How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

News

Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

Updated: 4 hours ago
Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

News

Wausau School Board votes to make school virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSB votes to make school virtual in the fall.