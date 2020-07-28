Advertisement

Several hurt in Shawano County car collision with semi

Investigators say the car tried to cross in front of the semi on Highway 29
Police Lights
Police Lights(Gray)
By Sean Caldwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - Several people were hospitalized Monday night after a car collided with a semi along Highway 29 in the Town of Richmond. A car with four people, driven by a 21-year-old Waunakee man tried to cross in front of an eastbound semi, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous people had to be taken to the hospital with severe injuries, after being ejected from the car. Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to investigators. The condition of the semi driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man is not known.

Several lanes of Highway 29 impacted by the crash reopened early Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

