Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Instead of riding bikes with young fans, the players are getting tested for coronavirus.
Aaron Rodgers and other players arrive for coronavirus testing.
Aaron Rodgers and other players arrive for coronavirus testing.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have returned to Lambeau Field without the usual fanfare that marks late summer in Titletown. Instead of riding bikes with young fans, the players are getting tested for coronavirus.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

A testing tent has been set up outside the stadium. Veteran players will get their first round of tests Tuesday. Rookies get their first round of tests Sunday.

The players will have to go through a second round of tests. Each player requires two negative tests before they can enter Lambeau Field for practice.

No fans will be allowed at Packers training camp this season. The virus has interrupted one of the league's most cherished traditions that includes the bike corral and rail birds.

Action 2 Sports reporter Baillie Burmaster is at Lambeau Field to cover this unusual start to the season.

The NFL Players Association union has approved the Packers' infectious disease emergency response plan.

The NFLPA tracks several data points, including the 14-day average daily cases per 100,000 population. Currently, Green Bay averages about 13.6 new daily cases per 100,000 population. The Miami Dolphins have the highest daily cases average with 79.8. VISIT https://nflpa.com/covid-19-updates-information for more information on how they are tracking cases.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to skip the 2020 preseason. No decision has been made on fans in the stadiums during the regular season.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment benefits OK’d for disabled people in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin residents who receive disability benefits and who had been denied additional unemployment benefits made available due to the coronavirus pandemic can now receive those payments.

News

New Wisconsin justice to be sworn in during ultramarathon

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultramarathon

News

New UW study looking to prevent COVID-19 infections in healthcare workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Healthcare workers from across Wisconsin are needed to test out two common antiseptics to see if they prevent COVID-19

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Medford business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Taylor County Health Department has been notified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Medford Fourmems Farm Home Power Center on N 8th Street in Medford.

Latest News

News

Several hurt in Shawano County car collision with semi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Several hurt in Shawano County car collision with semi

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

News

Merrill woman makes quilts for veterans

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wausau upcoming school year will be all virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

WIAC cancels fall sports season

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Merrill tables mask mandate discussions

Updated: 13 hours ago