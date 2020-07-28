Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Medford business

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Gray)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Health Department has been notified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Medford Fourmens Farm Home Power Center on N 8th Street in Medford.

According to the health department, the person was at the Power Center while they were infectious. Patrons who visited the Power Center on July 20th and 21st from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed.

The Taylor County Health Department and Tom Hoffmann, owner of Medford Fourmens Farm and Home are notifying the public of this exposure as customers may have had close contact with this individual. The health department is encouraging anyone who visited the business during these times to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit.

