Portage County Fair of Amherst deals with cancelling, again

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair of Amherst is regrouping yet again after having to cancel their fair for the second year in a row. Last year, storms shut down the event and left a path of damage. They've since repaired the damage that was done to the fairgrounds and picked up the pieces.

But this summer, they made the decision to cancel for a second time due to the pandemic. It’s a loss for the people who work hard to prepare for the fair every year.

“The fairs are basically like my vacation, and I love showing animals, it’s one of my favorite things ever,” said Abby Helbach, a member of the Tomorrow River Voyagers 4-H club.

The fair is usually a time for 4-H members to show off the hard work that goes into raising animals. Helbach raises steer and pigs, working tirelessly on the day of show to clean and brush the animals before they are judged.

“Just to come here and socialize and see all my friends who show and see all those people again, it’s really important for me, it’s a big part of the year,” she said. “There’s always some new people we get to meet, so that’s kind of cool.”

While they still got to do an auction this year, teaching the public about animals like Tequila the rabbit is what excites Annika Waltenberg, who shows rabbits, chickens and turkeys.

“I just like seeing people react to all of the facts and stuff about chickens and rabbits and I just like to teach people, so then they know better too, so if they say something, and I’ll be like, ‘No, it’s actually this,’” said Waltenberg, a member of Nelsonville Zippy Z’s 4-H club.

She has over 60 rabbits at home that she’s raising and taking care of, carefully selecting which to show at the fair.

“I’ll set a table up like this, and I’ll put one of the rabbits out, and kids will come over and pet them and take pictures with them and I’ll answer any questions they have and teach them about rabbits,” she said.

Waltenberg and Helbach expressed gratitude that they were still able to have a small-scale auction for some of their animals this summer.

“To the Amherst fair board, the market animal committee and all the buyers who came out to help support us with the sale, it really means a lot to us,” Helbach said.

“We’re just really thankful for what they did,” said Waltenberg.

Fair board president Tim Pederson says they had just repaired storm damage when COVID-19 hit.

"It was about $150,000 of damage on buildings and fences," said Tim Pederson, president of the Portage County Fair Amherst Board.

“We had a lot of damage. Our insurance came in with adjusters, we have good insurance,” he said, saying they only lost about a third of that money because of depreciation.

Health concerns, a lack of volunteers and fears of low attendance drove the decision to cancel. But they plan to be back in 2021.

“We haven’t folded yet. We’re hoping to promote it as a way to give back. We’ve done a lot to make this fair a nice fair, so we’re hoping that we get that support again,” he said.

By canceling the fair altogether, they were able to save some money. They’ll begin planning for next year in November.

“I’m just looking forward to next year, hoping everything goes smoothly,” Waltenberg said.

