Advertisement

Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opts-out of 2020 season

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess announced he is opting-out of the 2020 season via his instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Devin Funchess (@dfunch) on

Funchess state that family is first on his Instagram post. Funchess went on to explain that his family has experienced the life threatening impact of COVID-19.

Funchess signed a one-year prove it deal with the Packers this offseason.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 9 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

UWSP reaction to WIAC fall sports cancellation

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Pointers athletic director Brad Duckworth said that this was a decision almost a month in the making. They weren't flying blind into it, but now that it's reality, it doesn't make it any easier to deal with.

College

WIAC cancels fall conference games and championships

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Monday that fall sports conference seasons and championships will be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Miami Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Sports

Rafters’ Bonner creates mound masterpieces as a pitcher and artist

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are one of the best teams in the Northwoods League this season. One of their shutdown relievers is a big part of that, but he also has a talent you won't see often at a baseball field.

News

Cubs dominate Brewers 9-1 in rubber match

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
The Cubs allowed only 3 hits on Sunday

News

President Donald Trump golfs with Packers legend Brett Favre Saturday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
Trump and Favre played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

News

Brewers offense awakens in 8-3 win over Cubs

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
After being shutout in the opener, Milwaukee broke out the bats on Saturday