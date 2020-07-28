Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opts-out of 2020 season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess announced he is opting-out of the 2020 season via his instagram.

Funchess state that family is first on his Instagram post. Funchess went on to explain that his family has experienced the life threatening impact of COVID-19.

Funchess signed a one-year prove it deal with the Packers this offseason.

