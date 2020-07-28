New UW study looking to prevent COVID-19 infections in healthcare workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at UW are trying to figure out if certain antiseptic solutions can help protect frontline workers from contracting COVID-19.

Two antiseptic solutions that are commonly used to kill bacteria are being tested. According to UW, surgeons often use Povidone Iodine (PI) and Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) before and after surgery to prevent infections.

“If you look at the biological plausibility of it and a potential mechanism for why it might work, I think we are pretty confident in that. Which is why I think it’s a good thing to study, ‘does it actually work to reduce COVID-19’ I think that’s the unanswered question we hope to answer with this trial,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health.

UW needs healthcare workers from around the state to participate in the study. In this study, participants would apply PI to their nose and CHG to their mouth. Researchers will then measure if healthcare workers experience fewer COVID-19 diagnoses while using the PI and CHG.

Dr. Safdar says if the study is a success, the solutions would be used in addition to safeguards already in place.

“It doesn’t take the place of PPE, it doesn’t take the place of other measures, it’s an add-on to all of those things,” she said.

In the long run, this study could end up benefiting more people besides healthcare workers, especially until a vaccine is developed and widely available.

“Even though this particular trial is for healthcare workers, it doesn’t mean it has to be restricted to healthcare workers down the road. So, if it’s found to be effective, there is potential for having it be used in schools or other large congregate settings like nursing homes. But first we need to demonstrate whether it’s effective or not,” added Dr. Safdar.

The study is open to any and all healthcare workers who come in contact with COVID-19 patients throughout the entire state. If you’d like to participate please contact the research coordinators at shield@medicine.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-6560.

