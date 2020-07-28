Advertisement

New UW study looking to prevent COVID-19 infections in healthcare workers

(CNN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at UW are trying to figure out if certain antiseptic solutions can help protect frontline workers from contracting COVID-19.

Two antiseptic solutions that are commonly used to kill bacteria are being tested. According to UW, surgeons often use Povidone Iodine (PI) and Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) before and after surgery to prevent infections.

“If you look at the biological plausibility of it and a potential mechanism for why it might work, I think we are pretty confident in that. Which is why I think it’s a good thing to study, ‘does it actually work to reduce COVID-19’ I think that’s the unanswered question we hope to answer with this trial,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health.

UW needs healthcare workers from around the state to participate in the study. In this study, participants would apply PI to their nose and CHG to their mouth. Researchers will then measure if healthcare workers experience fewer COVID-19 diagnoses while using the PI and CHG.

Dr. Safdar says if the study is a success, the solutions would be used in addition to safeguards already in place.

“It doesn’t take the place of PPE, it doesn’t take the place of other measures, it’s an add-on to all of those things,” she said.

In the long run, this study could end up benefiting more people besides healthcare workers, especially until a vaccine is developed and widely available.

“Even though this particular trial is for healthcare workers, it doesn’t mean it has to be restricted to healthcare workers down the road. So, if it’s found to be effective, there is potential for having it be used in schools or other large congregate settings like nursing homes. But first we need to demonstrate whether it’s effective or not,” added Dr. Safdar.

The study is open to any and all healthcare workers who come in contact with COVID-19 patients throughout the entire state. If you’d like to participate please contact the research coordinators at shield@medicine.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-6560.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment benefits OK’d for disabled people in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin residents who receive disability benefits and who had been denied additional unemployment benefits made available due to the coronavirus pandemic can now receive those payments.

News

New Wisconsin justice to be sworn in during ultramarathon

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultramarathon

News

Rodgers, Packers vets report for COVID-19 testing at Lambeau Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard arrived at Lambeau Tuesday morning for the mandatory testing.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Medford business

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Taylor County Health Department has been notified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Medford Fourmems Farm Home Power Center on N 8th Street in Medford.

Latest News

News

Several hurt in Shawano County car collision with semi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Several hurt in Shawano County car collision with semi

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

News

Merrill woman makes quilts for veterans

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wausau upcoming school year will be all virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

WIAC cancels fall sports season

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Merrill tables mask mandate discussions

Updated: 13 hours ago