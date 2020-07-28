Merrill School District votes on returning options

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill School District voted Tuesday night on two separate plans to return to school.

For Pre-K through elementary schools, students will return to class full time, in-person.

As for grades 6-12, there are two options. the first is to go back full time, in-person. The second option, which is recommended for social distancing, is to have students alternated days in the classroom and online. The days they aren’t in school, lessons will be live-streamed for them.

A final option for every student in the school district is complete online learning through the Bridges Virtual Academy.

