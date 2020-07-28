Advertisement

Merrill School District votes on returning options

Merrill Area Public Schools
Merrill Area Public Schools(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill School District voted Tuesday night on two separate plans to return to school.

For Pre-K through elementary schools, students will return to class full time, in-person.

As for grades 6-12, there are two options. the first is to go back full time, in-person. The second option, which is recommended for social distancing, is to have students alternated days in the classroom and online. The days they aren’t in school, lessons will be live-streamed for them.

A final option for every student in the school district is complete online learning through the Bridges Virtual Academy.

This is a still-developing story, and we will have more details tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 9 and 10.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau parents frustrated with vote for virtual learning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Many parents of children enrolled at the Wausau School District are expressing their frustration and concerns with the school board’s decision to conduct exclusively virtual classes for fall 2020.

News

Stevens Point band keeps playing music during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stevens Point band keeps playing music during pandemic

News

Some parents voice concerns over virtual start to school year in Wausau

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some parents voice concerns over virtual start to school year in Wausau

News

Marathon County board considers nonpartisan redistricting resolution as state likely faces another maps battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The Marathon County board is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process for state maps, prompting a wave of emails both supporting and opposing the issue to county supervisors from the public.

Latest News

News

Wausau police investigating downtown burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau Police Department is investigating a burglary at a downtown jewelry store.

News

Marathon Co. Board to vote on non-partisan redistricting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Marathon Co. Board to vote on non-partisan redistricting

News

Double homicide suspect’s case heading to trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 23-year-old man charged with two counts of murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

News

Area school districts continue to vote on plans for new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Area school districts continue to vote on plans for new school year

News

Portage County Fair of Amherst deals with cancelling, again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The Portage County Fair of Amherst is regrouping yet again after having to cancel their fair for the second year in a row.

News

Parents react to Wausau School District decision to begin with virtual classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents react to Wausau School District decision to begin with virtual classes