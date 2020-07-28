Advertisement

Merrill holds off on mask mandate

Mask
Mask(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A proposal to mandate masks in public buildings in Merrill is on hold after heated discussion tonight.

Between 40-50 people packed the Merrill City Council building, voicing their concerns.

Like some cities across the state, the plan in Merrill would have required masks be worn in all public buildings.

There was passionate support and opposition.

In the end, mayor Derek Woellner decided to table the plan, but said it could be brought up at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting for new addition

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Marshfield Clinic Health System officials cut the ribbon on their newest hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua, Monday.

News

Survey shows percent of people living above poverty, below cost of living

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
The bi-annual ALICE survey for the United Way shows people living above poverty, but making below the cost of living.

News

You Know You’re From...Merrill: Cheryl Coyer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Cheryl Coyer donates her time and passion to making quilts for veterans.

Local

North-central Wis. region projects promising job market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
While the availability for jobs in Wisconsin and around the country is uncertain if all of those unemployed needed to find work at the same time, north-central Wisconsin is showing promise for several reasons.

Latest News

News

A dirty mask could mean more germs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Wearing a face mask is the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and knowing how to store your mask is important for your safety.

News

Floods in Lincoln and Langlade counties cause road closures along Highway 64

Updated: 3 hours ago
It was higher than anyone said they had seen before, it shut down roads, and it filled fields of people’s homes. Floods along Highway 64 caused the road to be shut down. 3-7 inches of rain Sunday Morning plus additional rain from over the weekend resulted in the high waters.

News

The fight for independence, 30 years after the ADA became law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
People with disabilities say there is still work to be done to achieve independence, 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

News

How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

Updated: 3 hours ago
How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

News

Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

Updated: 4 hours ago
Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

News

Wausau School Board votes to make school virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSB votes to make school virtual in the fall.