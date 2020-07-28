Merrill holds off on mask mandate

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A proposal to mandate masks in public buildings in Merrill is on hold after heated discussion tonight.

Between 40-50 people packed the Merrill City Council building, voicing their concerns.

Like some cities across the state, the plan in Merrill would have required masks be worn in all public buildings.

There was passionate support and opposition.

In the end, mayor Derek Woellner decided to table the plan, but said it could be brought up at a later date.

