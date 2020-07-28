Meet Julia Nunes: Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A proud Wisconsin tradition continue this year with the naming of the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes.

Alice in Dairyland is a public relations professional who works with media, youth organizations, civic groups and a wide array of local events to facilitate a deeper understanding of the state's agricultural industries.

Nunes was named the next “Alice” on June 20. She is a Chippewa Falls native and was raised on a diary farm with her three sisters .

"I can related to the 95% of Wisconsin farms that are family-owned, so I'm proud to be part of that statistic," Nunes told Holly Chilsen during an interview over Zoom Tuesday morning.

She went to college at the University of Minnesota. She graduated last year with degrees in Animal Science and Agricultural Communication and Marketing.

Nunes said Alice in Dairyland has always been a role model for her, and she is excited to spread awareness about Wisconsin agriculture and learn about it in the process. She will hold her role as Alice in Dairyland for the next year.

You can follow Nunes’ journey across America’s Dairyland on Facebook @DATCPAliceInDairyland or Twitter @Alice_Dairyland

Click on the video above to see the full interview.

