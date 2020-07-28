Advertisement

Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting for new addition

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting ceremony(Marshfield Clinic Health System)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System officials cut the ribbon on their newest hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua, Monday.

According to a news release, the new emergency department is capable of all critical care services including stroke, trauma, chest pain, obstetrics, ambulance transport, and any decontamination needs.

“We are both pleased and proud to present Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua to the people of the Northwoods and to all of our communities,” said Dr. Bill Melms, Marshfield Clinic Health System chief medical officer. “This hospital will be the cornerstone for expert and compassionate health care in this region, both now, and for many generations to follow.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new addition to our community,” said Krystal Westfahl, executive director of Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. “It really shows the long term commitment that Marshfield Clinic has in our local area and we look forward to their support for many years to come.”

The new addition is equipped with a number of features including private patient rooms and flexible overflow rooms, Inpatient physical and occupational therapy, as well as imaging and lab space.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Merrill holds off on mask mandate

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Merrill holds discussion on mask mandate.

News

Survey shows percent of people living above poverty, below cost of living

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
The bi-annual ALICE survey for the United Way shows people living above poverty, but making below the cost of living.

News

You Know You’re From...Merrill: Cheryl Coyer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Cheryl Coyer donates her time and passion to making quilts for veterans.

Local

North-central Wis. region projects promising job market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
While the availability for jobs in Wisconsin and around the country is uncertain if all of those unemployed needed to find work at the same time, north-central Wisconsin is showing promise for several reasons.

Latest News

News

A dirty mask could mean more germs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Wearing a face mask is the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic and knowing how to store your mask is important for your safety.

News

Floods in Lincoln and Langlade counties cause road closures along Highway 64

Updated: 3 hours ago
It was higher than anyone said they had seen before, it shut down roads, and it filled fields of people’s homes. Floods along Highway 64 caused the road to be shut down. 3-7 inches of rain Sunday Morning plus additional rain from over the weekend resulted in the high waters.

News

The fight for independence, 30 years after the ADA became law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
People with disabilities say there is still work to be done to achieve independence, 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

News

How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
How the job market in central Wisconsin is doing depends on the industry

News

Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

Updated: 4 hours ago
Disability advocates says work still needs to be done for more inclusivity

News

Wausau School Board votes to make school virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSB votes to make school virtual in the fall.