Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua hosts ribbon cutting for new addition

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System officials cut the ribbon on their newest hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Minocqua, Monday.

According to a news release, the new emergency department is capable of all critical care services including stroke, trauma, chest pain, obstetrics, ambulance transport, and any decontamination needs.

“We are both pleased and proud to present Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua to the people of the Northwoods and to all of our communities,” said Dr. Bill Melms, Marshfield Clinic Health System chief medical officer. “This hospital will be the cornerstone for expert and compassionate health care in this region, both now, and for many generations to follow.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new addition to our community,” said Krystal Westfahl, executive director of Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce. “It really shows the long term commitment that Marshfield Clinic has in our local area and we look forward to their support for many years to come.”

The new addition is equipped with a number of features including private patient rooms and flexible overflow rooms, Inpatient physical and occupational therapy, as well as imaging and lab space.

