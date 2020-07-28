Marathon County board considers nonpartisan redistricting resolution as state likely faces another maps battle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County board is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process for state maps, prompting a wave of emails both supporting and opposing the issue to county supervisors from the public.

51 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have passed similar resolutions over the past few years supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process, an effort that first started with supervisor Hans Breitenmoser in Lincoln County before spreading around the state. This is Marathon County’s second attempt to join them, after a similar resolution brought by then-supervisor and now-Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg was tabled in 2017 and never revisited during the term.

“What I’m calling for is just basic fairness and accountability in the process in which we elect individuals,” Harris said. “What [partisan redistricting] does is essentially dilutes peoples’ votes.” He believes that since the first resolution, the board will take a different view now that polling indicates broad public support statewide, as well as support from the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin Farmers Union.

“The issue has started a conversation. As time goes on, opinions about that conversation develop...I’m hoping these are all changes that will cause the county to take a second look.”

Opponents to the resolution, including supervisor Brent Jacobson who argued against it in an educational board meeting last week, say it’s an issue for the state, not the counties, to discuss.

“The bigger message I think it sends is the county board is spending time getting involved in issues I think are best left at the state level,” Jacobson said. “Getting involved in a resolution to send a message to the Governor’s office about redistricting I think sends a message to county residents that we’re more interested in dealing with issues at a different level of government than spending more time on all the serious issues we have to deal with right now.”

The resolution comes in the wake of Governor Tony Evers’ appointment of three judges to the selection panel for The People’s Maps Commission, which is currently seeking applications through July 31 from non-political-affiliated Wisconsin residents. The commission, which the Republican side of the legislature has challenged as an unconstitutional method of map-drawing, will hold hearings across the state to involve the public in a transparent map-drawing process before submitting the proposed maps to the state legislature. It’s unlikely, however, that their maps will be considered by Republican lawmakers.

Of the counties in northern and central Wisconsin that have not passed a similar resolution or a voting referendum, Marathon joins Iron, Price, Oneida, Shawano and Menominee (Several municipalities in Oneida have voted on similar referendums instead). Advocates frequently cite Iowa as an example of desired reform, unique among the 50 states for its model where nonpartisan legislative staff follow a strict set of rules for drawing the maps before submitting to the legislature for approval. Statewide, a 2019 Marquette poll found 72% of Wisconsin residents support a nonpartisan redistricting model, where legislative and Congressional district maps are drawn by a commission rather than the legislature.

Some Marathon County supervisors said during the July 23rd meeting that communication from their constituents fell in opposition to the proposed resolution, while others--like William Harris, who brought the resolution--say communication has been overwhelmingly in favor. Supervisor Brent Jacobson noted that while he plans to vote against the resolution, constituents contacting him have been more in favor of it than otherwise.

“Your constituents aren’t going to agree with every position you take; you’re never going to please 100% of the people,” Jacobson noted. “I’m here to stand by what I believe is the right thing to do, and that’s why I’m going to continue to oppose the resolution.”

Statewide, the issue of who has the power over the next set of Wisconsin’s legislative and Congressional maps will play a pivotal role in the fall election, where both parties have made clear that either gaining or preventing a GOP veto-proof majority in the Republican-controlled legislature is a top priority. Republicans have held power over both houses of the state Capitol--and maintained their control over five of the eight Congressional districts--since they drew district maps behind closed doors after the 2010 census. State legislatures all over the nation engage in partisan-fueled redistricting, UW-Madison political science professor David Cannon says, citing extreme Democrat examples in Illinois and Maryland. At its core a majority party-minority party issue, Cannon says that in Wisconsin, maps could hardly be redrawn to favor Republicans more, .

“It’d be really hard to improve on the map they have right now; It was really a pretty perfect partisan gerrymander,” Cannon noted. “The only way to make fairer districts is to take that power out of the hands of politicians and give it to a nonpartisan commission, and they can draw the fair maps.”

In frequently-cited Iowa, where the state legislature has had only “up or down” approval power over the nonpartisan process for decades, taxpayers have never had to fund a lawsuit over their maps since the system first went into effect in 1980. Over the past decade, lawsuits in Wisconsin (and around the country) over the post-2010 census maps have cost millions.

In Wisconsin and the 35 other states whose constitutions put the power in the hands of the legislature, a nonpartisan process would largely require legislative change. A key difference however for the next round of maps around the country is that after a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruling out challenges to partisan redistricting in federal court, challenges to gerrymandered maps can no longer be appealed above state courts. Meanwhile--whether or not Republicans gain their desired veto-proof majority--the maps will almost certainly end up in front of a judge for either redrawing or lawsuits.

“Realistically, given the partisanship of how this process always works, it’s pretty likely that the legislature’s just going to draw the maps like they want to draw them, we’ll end up in court, and then the court’s will end up drawing the maps. Which is how it always happens when you have split control of government,” Cannon said.

