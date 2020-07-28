First Alert Weather: Nice pattern continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The nice weather streak looks to keep up all week long with temperatures around the upper 70s and low 80s, with a good deal of sunshine.

Today we are looking at a high around 80 in the Wausau area. The conditions outside will be very similar to what we saw just yesterday, but it looks like we still have that small chance to see a stray afternoon shower or weaker thunderstorm. Just like what we saw yesterday, most areas will continue to stay dry, but don’t be surprised to see a brief afternoon shower move through the area.

Most of the day will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, it will feel nice. This streak of nice weather looks to continue through the end of the work week. This weekend will also likely remain nice, but there is a small chance to see some shower or storm activity Saturday night. Not all models are agreeing on this however, and there is a chance we could stay dry throughout the weekend ahead. We will continue to monitor any rain chances and let you know the latest.

