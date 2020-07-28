Double homicide suspect’s case heading to trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old man charged with two counts of murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Marathon County.

Brandon Noll is charged with five felonies including two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Investigators said Noll stabbed Michael Stone and William Stone on April 7th at a home in Stratford. The men, both brothers, died from their injuries.

Online court records show on Tuesday, the judge found probable cause for the case to move forward and Noll’s case will be bound over for trial.

According to the probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

Noll was arrested on April 7th following a police chase and car crash in Marshfield. In April, Noll’s bond was set at $5,000,000 and that bond continues. He’ll be back in court on August 24th.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.