Chicago mayor: Wisconsin will be added to quarantine list later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like people wanting to take a trip to Chicago will have to add a couple extra weeks to their plans.

The Windy City is expected to add Wisconsin to its list of states covered by its emergency travel order, the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has indicated. NBC Chicago reports Lightfoot stated during an unrelated news conference that the Badger State will be added “later this week.”

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

According to the city website, officials assess the case rate for all states on Tuesday and make their determination of which states will be covered by the order. That list then goes into effect that Friday. While Lightfoot did not lay out a definite timeline, that would be the most likely scenario.

The order establishes a cut off of 15 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, based on a seven day rolling average, a number Wisconsin was flirting about the time Chicago health officials were meeting and has since crossed.

The latest Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services show the state’s seven-day rolling average, while having dropped Monday, still sits at 914. Assuming Wisconsin has 5.822 million people, the state is confirming 15.7 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Using those numbers, for the state to fall below that 15 benchmark, it would have to report 829 new cases or fewer on Tuesday, which it has only done twice in the past two weeks, excluding Mondays, which typically see very low numbers of cases. That, too, would only matter if Chicago officials included Tuesday’s numbers in their determination and there’s no indication they will meet before DHS releases a new daily tracker report.

Currently, these state are covered under the order, with Kansas being added most recently: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah

The latest data from the City of Chicago’s COVID-19 dashboard shows it has recorded 58,454 cases since the outbreak began.

