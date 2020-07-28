Backover incidents: A parent’s worst nightmare

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, thousands of children are hurt or killed because a driver moving forward or backward very slowly didn’t see them in the area directly in front or behind a vehicle. These tragedies are called frontovers and backovers. They are 100% predictable and preventable.

Children under age 5 are the most at-risk for frontover and backovers. They cannot be seen by the driver. Toddlers do not have the cognitive ability to understand danger and are quick to dart away from caregivers or sneak out of the home to say “bye-bye.”

Sue Auriemma, from KidsAndCars.org joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday. She said there are about 50 children a week who are injured in backover incidents and an average of two children per week being killed.

“Most of the kids we see are under the age of two, because they’re old enough to be walking, but young enough that they don’t understand that a parked car can become a moving car in an instant,” Auriemma explained.

Auriemma has a daughter, Kate, who is a survivor of a backover when she was three years old. She said that moment was life-changing.

“I was the driver. And it was the kind of thing that I thought would never happen to me, because I thought I had done all of my research to be the best and safest parent I could. But it’s a mistake to think it could never happen to you, because you can’t avoid hitting what you can’t see,” she said. “It’s really about the blind zone behind the vehicle, not about how much you love or don’t love your child.”

All new vehicles come standard with a rear-view camera.

“You can add a camera to your car. Any of the big box stores with electronics have them, you can buy them on Amazon. They’re easy enough to actually install yourself.”

KidsAndCars.org is urging parents to always carry small children or use strollers or shopping carts in parking lots or near vehicles. Children should always have hands-on contact and supervision any time a vehicle is being moved.

She said parents should always walk around their vehicles before getting in and added that parents should teach their children about the dangers of backing and forward-moving vehicles, and realize that a driveway can be a dangerous place. She said that children should really only play on grassy areas, not the driveway or street.

“And teach children what the warning signs are that a car may be getting read to move, that you hear the engine turn on or you see exhaust coming from the tailpipe or the red lights or the white lights turn on, on the back of a car.”

For more safety tips, charts, statistics, child stories and more, visit:

https://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/frontovers/

https://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/backovers/

